CELEBRATE MARYLAND’S DAY AT THE RACES!
SAT / OCT 14
11:30AM POST TIME
LAUREL PARK
Hat Contest
$500 wager voucher
Join us for a day of excitement, entertainment and celebration!
Live Racing
Immerse yourself in the heart-pounding action of Maryland Million Day at The Maryland Jockey Club. Feel the adrenaline rush as the horses’ thunder down the track, placing your bets and cheering for your favorites. Whether you're a seasoned racing enthusiast or a first-time visitor, our vibrant atmosphere will keep you entertained from start to finish.
On track Entertainment for the Whole Family
Bring the kids along and experience a wide range of activities and attractions. From a pony kissing booth, face painting to live music and interactive games, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Create lasting memories as you immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere and share the joy with your loved.
Annual Hat Contest
Calling all fashion enthusiasts! Don't miss the annual Hat Contest at Maryland Million Day. Show off your creativity and style by designing and wearing your most fabulous hat. Whether you're a seasoned designer or just want to have some fun, this is your opportunity to shine and be part of a cherished tradition. Three winners will be selected for the Best Ladies, the Best Men’s, and the Best Maryland Themed Hat.
Prizes:
- Maryland Million 2024 VIP Tickets
- 2024 Black-Eyed Susan Tickets (2)
- 2024 Preakness 149 Tickets (2)
- Hat Giveaway by Hats by Marjae
Details:
- Free to enter
- Must be 18 years of age or older
- Deadline to enter is 2:00 pm ET, Saturday October 14 (subject to change)
- Sign up on-track in the Grandstand starting at 10:00 am
- Registration begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 14 at (look for Hat Contest signage)
- Live judging will occur at 3:00 PM in the Conference Center (look for Conference Center signage)
- Contestants must have filled out an entry form to be allowed to participate in the live judging portion of the event. Participants can enter early in the day or just prior to judging, there is no penalty, advantage, or disadvantage to entering early or late.
Official Rules will be available at the Registration Check-In table.
REGISTER HERE
Win a $500 wager voucher*
As a special treat, we're offering the chance to win a $500 wager voucher. Imagine the excitement of placing your bets on the races and potentially walking away with a substantial prize. Simply sign up for a $2 complimentary voucher and you'll be automatically entered into the draw. The raffle will be drawn at 2:00 PM ET.
$500 Wager Voucher Giveaway Disclaimer
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited by law. This Promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents who are at least 18 years of age or the age of majority in their state of residence, whichever is older, as of date of entry. The Drawing Date is October 14, 2023. To enter, click the “SIGN UP “ button below and complete the entry form for the Giveaway or enter the Giveaway by going to Laurel Park, Route 198 & Racetrack Road, Laurel, MD (‘Laurel Park’) and completing an entry form, as may be available, on site. The individual Prize awarded will be issued in a wager voucher form in the amount of $500. Odds of winning are based on the number of eligible entries received and timing of submissions on the Drawing Date. For complete rules and eligibility requirements, click HERE. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or any other social media platform.
© 2023 Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park. All rights reserved.
SIGN UP
Discover Maryland Million
Learn More about Jim McKay's Maryland Million Day.