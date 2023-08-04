Win a $500 wager voucher*

As a special treat, we're offering the chance to win a $500 wager voucher. Imagine the excitement of placing your bets on the races and potentially walking away with a substantial prize. Simply sign up for a $2 complimentary voucher and you'll be automatically entered into the draw. The raffle will be drawn at 2:00 PM ET.

$500 Wager Voucher Giveaway Disclaimer

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited by law. This Promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents who are at least 18 years of age or the age of majority in their state of residence, whichever is older, as of date of entry. The Drawing Date is October 14, 2023. To enter, click the “SIGN UP “ button below and complete the entry form for the Giveaway or enter the Giveaway by going to Laurel Park, Route 198 & Racetrack Road, Laurel, MD (‘Laurel Park’) and completing an entry form, as may be available, on site. The individual Prize awarded will be issued in a wager voucher form in the amount of $500. Odds of winning are based on the number of eligible entries received and timing of submissions on the Drawing Date. For complete rules and eligibility requirements, click HERE. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or any other social media platform.



© 2023 Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park. All rights reserved.